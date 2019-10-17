Clear

City of Terre Haute reaches an agreement with Live PD

An agreement has been reached between the city of Tere Haute and the production company that operates Live PD.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:03 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An agreement has been reached between the city of Tere Haute and the production company that operates Live PD.

It happened during a Thursday afternoon Board of Public Works meeting.

When the proposal first came up back in July, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen was reportedly apprehensive.

After meeting with the city's mayor, legal department, and speaking with officers, they found benefits for the community.

Keen sees this as an opportunity for recruitment and community outreach.

News 10's Dominic Miranda will have much more on this story coming up on News 10 First @ Five and News 10 at 6:00.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Spooktacular 5k Saturday October 26th Olblong City Park, Oblong IL

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

'They come every year, you can't miss them,' Community response to the return of crows

Image

James Mallory

Image

Illias Gordon

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during p

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis