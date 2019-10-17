City of Terre Haute reaches an agreement with Live PD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An agreement has been reached between the city of Tere Haute and the production company that operates Live PD.

It happened during a Thursday afternoon Board of Public Works meeting.

When the proposal first came up back in July, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen was reportedly apprehensive.

After meeting with the city's mayor, legal department, and speaking with officers, they found benefits for the community.

Keen sees this as an opportunity for recruitment and community outreach.

