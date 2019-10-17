City of Terre Haute reaches an agreement with Live PD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An agreement has been reached between the city of Tere Haute and the production company that operates Live PD.
It happened during a Thursday afternoon Board of Public Works meeting.
When the proposal first came up back in July, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen was reportedly apprehensive.
After meeting with the city's mayor, legal department, and speaking with officers, they found benefits for the community.
Keen sees this as an opportunity for recruitment and community outreach.
Chief Keen and Mayor Bennett speaking to the approval of the agreement between Terre Haute and the production company Big Fish to air THPD on the show Live PD. pic.twitter.com/vfvTjqbOdI
— Dominic Miranda (@DominicWTHI) October 17, 2019
News 10's Dominic Miranda will have much more on this story coming up on News 10 First @ Five and News 10 at 6:00.
