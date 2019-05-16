City of Terre Haute hopes to save $1 million with insurance plan change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute expects to save $1 million over the course of the next two years with a health insurance change.

The Board of Public Works gave its approval during a meeting Monday morning. City Attorney Eddie Felling says the city will join the Indiana Teamsters health plan, which he says is still through current provider Anthem. Full-time city employees who elect insurance through their workplace will join about 15,000 other people on the Teamsters plan around the state.

Felling says city employees will save money under the switch. He also noted fewer taxpayer dollars will be used on health insurance-related costs. Felling said the lower cost was the primary reason for the change, and that such savings can be very impactful for all sides.

The plan takes effect July 1. Felling says there won't be rate changes in the first two years.