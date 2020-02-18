City of Terre Haute has new Human Relations Commission Director

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Terre Haute has a new Human Relations Commission Director in place.
Jordan Lough is now filling that position. She spoke at Monday's NAACP meeting
Lough says part of her goal is to raise awareness for everything the commission does.
This includes assuring civil rights and justice to everyone.
