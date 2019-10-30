Clear

City of Terre Haute considers new potential location for police department

In an exclusive update, officials say they are eyeing a new possible location for the Terre Haute Police Department.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 12:16 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 1:48 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The City of Terre Haute is exploring options for a potential new police department headquarters.

Late Wednesday morning, Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed exclusively to News 10 officials were considering the former Tribune-Star office building to possibly be the new home of the police department.

Earlier in the week, News 10 received a tip officials were touring the property at 7th Street and Walnut Street.

The police department has said it’s in need of a new building for several years. For example, fire officials said the building had code violations in 2017. At the time, the sewage department removed oil and sludge from an old tank in the basement after a leak. Other issues involved damaged ceiling tiles from a leaky roof, and burnt out lights in exit signs. 

The most recent plan was to build a new headquarters behind the current one, which is located at Wabash Avenue and 12th Street.

PREVIOUS STORY | TERRE HAUTE READY FOR NEW POLICE DEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERS

In 2011, the City of Terre Haute bought the former bank building that currently houses the police department, which allowed the police force to take over the entire building. Prior to that, the city was renting the building and only occupied half of it. Even at that time, officials planned to build a new facility. The department moved into the building in 2004.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is released. News 10's Dominic Miranda will have updates at 5 and 6 on WTHI-TV.

