City of Terre Haute applies for part of its downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute is trying to get what's called 'Cultural District Designation' for part of its downtown.

It's recognition from the Indiana Arts Commission that honors cities with areas that emphasize art and culture.

We caught up with a large group working toward the next step of that designation.

The group represents several organizations working together to better the downtown area.

News 10 learned Terre Haute passed the first part of the application process...now, the city will prepare for a visit from the state to see if it made the final cut.