BREAKING NEWS: City of Terre Haute and Vigo County YMCA reach tentative agreement to reopen pool Full Story
City of Terre Haute and Vigo County YMCA reach tentative agreement to reopen pool

News 10 has confirmed there's a tentative agreement in place between the Vigo County YMCA and the Terre Haute mayor's office.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed there's a tentative agreement in place between the Vigo County YMCA and the Terre Haute mayor's office to reopen the YMCA pool. 

A representative for the city said more details on the agreement would be released on Friday morning.

A news conference will take place at the Y starting at 9:00 a.m.

This agreement still needs additional approval before it's official.

The Y’s board must approve it, along with the park board and Board of Public Works and Safety.

News 10 will be at the news conference and bring you the latest as it develops.

