TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed there's a tentative agreement in place between the Vigo County YMCA and the Terre Haute mayor's office to reopen the YMCA pool.
A representative for the city said more details on the agreement would be released on Friday morning.
A news conference will take place at the Y starting at 9:00 a.m.
This agreement still needs additional approval before it's official.
The Y’s board must approve it, along with the park board and Board of Public Works and Safety.
News 10 will be at the news conference and bring you the latest as it develops.
Related Content
- City of Terre Haute and Vigo County YMCA reach tentative agreement to reopen pool
- Terre Haute's mayor says the city and YMCA reach verbal agreement to reopen the pool
- Efforts continue to reopen YMCA Pool in Vigo County
- City of Terre Haute working on plan to reopen YMCA pool
- Group continues to raise donations to reopen Vigo County YMCA pool
- YMCA Pool: Terre Haute's mayor feels confident, while the Y says talks of it reopening are premature
- Bloomfield pool reopens
- Valentine's Day run benefits Vigo County YMCA
- Vigo County YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
- Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event
Scroll for more content...