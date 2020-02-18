City of Sullivan working to fix aging infrastructure

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan is working to fix some aging infrastructure. Right now, crews are working near the intersection of Wolfenberger and Sylvandell.
City officials ask you to avoid this area "in the next several weeks."
The city says failing infrastructure has caused bridge, street, and stormwater issues.
Crews are replacing old culverts.
