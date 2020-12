SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Rural communities are receiving some extra financial help.

The City of Sullivan is one of 12 that is gaining some grant money. It's all thanks to the Indiana Office of Rural Affairs.

The city is getting $600,000. It will be used to install new storm sewers along price street.

The mayor of Sullivan says the money will be a great help for the city. He says the project would not be able to get done without grant support.