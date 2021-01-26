City of Sullivan to hire new director

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTHI) - The city of Sullivan is looking to hire a community and development and recreation director.

The position is made possible through the Lilly Endowment grant.

The director will focus on the new and current quality of life in Sullivan.

Mayor Clint Lamb says this position will help more than just the city

“This position is actually a city of Sullivan employee, however, we definitely understand the importance of regionalism for Sullivan County, Vigo County, all the surrounding counties work together,” says Lamb.

If you're interested in applying visit the city's website.