City of Sullivan starts petition for Splash Pad approval

SULLIVAN, Ind.— Sullivan has been without a pool for nearly two years.

A solution may be on the horizon for some summer fun.

The city pool, which shut down in 2017, will require $1.5-2 million in renovations.

The City of Sullivan created a petition for a splash pad. An image of the proposed design is listed below.

After nine town forums discussing a possible solution, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb feels a splash pad is the best alternative.

The project will cost between $700,000 to $1 million. Lamb says this is a project the city can fund.

He is open to the idea of a pool if community partners are willing to come forward to help.

50 residents within Sullivan's city limits must sign the petition for the splash pad to move forward.

The petition is available at the Sullivan City Hall.