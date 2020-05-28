City of Sullivan releases renderings for $2.3 million pool project

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan has completed renderings for the community pool.

The renderings include a new slide, a lily pad walk to allow people to walk over the shallow end of the pool, and a rock-climbing wall is also proposed.

The project is currently estimated to cost $2.3 million.

The City of Sullivan has pledged $1 million to the project.

The pool committee recently applied for a grant from Indiana DNR to help with expenses. Additional money will be needed to make the project come to life.

"Without the partnership of grants of community members coming together and pledging and making financial contributions...this isn't going to be possible," Mayor Clint Lamb told us.

The pool committee is currently working on a marketing campaign for the project.