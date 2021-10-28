City of Sullivan pushes for a new fire station

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan could have millions of dollars coming their way for a new fire station. The city fire station has been around since 1984, but fire personnel says it's time for a change.

There's a $500,000 grant opportunity through the office of rural and community affairs, with additional funds through the USDA that could add up to millions of dollars. This money would be used to build a new fire station for the City of Sullivan. Fire Chief Rob Robertson says the building they're in now was supposed to be temporary.

"And here we are in 2021 we're still here so we're all real excited to get a new one here real soon."

Chief Robertson says there are a lot of problems with the station, he says the station is too small and in a bad location.

"The one bay in here that we have in there now we've got two trucks in it and their bumper to bumper and it's backed up against the wall and we can hardly get around."