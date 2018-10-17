City of Sullivan faces expensive wastewater issue

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are in motion for several wastewater projects in Sullivan.

City officials say a 42-inch truck interceptor line on Sullivan's west side needs to be replaced.

That's because the water system has aged.

This line carries wastewater and stormwater from near the hospital and everything north of city limits.

It bypasses the city like Highway 41 does, goes the trough the Sullivan Elementry School property, and the golf course.

It eventually leads down to the wastewater treatment plant on the south side of town.

Mayor Clint Lamb told us this will be an expensive project for the city.

"That's about a $6.2 million project - so the city is going to have to make some tough decisions here over the next few years to be able to fund all of these government mandated sewer issues," Lamb said.

Mayor Lamb said while the project is required by IDEM, the city plans to wait until 2023 to deal with the issue.