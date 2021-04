SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan is asking for community help for the Sullivan city pool project.

Mayor Clint Lamb told News 10 it will take a partnership between the city and the community to fund this project.

He says parks and recreation is at the top of the list for Sullivan's development priorities. This is in partnership with the Wabash Valey Community Foundation.

You can donate at Sullivan City Hall.