Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City of Sullivan Awarded $1,000,000 from INDOT

This money comes from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 7:15 AM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – The City of Sullivan received $1,000,000 from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

This money comes from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

The funding helps with local road and bridge improvements.

This is the fourth year that Sullivan has been a recipient of this funding.

“For the first time in a long time, we are addressing long-term issues, not just a quick layer of black top to make everybody happy, but truly resurfacing and re-structuring the infrastructure in the City of Sullivan,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Plenty of Sunshine and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment Two In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Off The Beaten Path: Trick Shots for Charity

Image

Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement

Image

Carlisle Jr. High School Educating Students about Consequences of Vaping

Image

CANDLES holding art in contest marking anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Image

Friday Night: Showers early, patchy frost possible. Low: 36

Image

Knox CASA will hire four new employees

Image

ISU leaders dream BIG for future of athletics

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper