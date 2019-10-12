City of Sullivan Awarded $1,000,000 from INDOT

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – The City of Sullivan received $1,000,000 from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
This money comes from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.
The funding helps with local road and bridge improvements.
This is the fourth year that Sullivan has been a recipient of this funding.
“For the first time in a long time, we are addressing long-term issues, not just a quick layer of black top to make everybody happy, but truly resurfacing and re-structuring the infrastructure in the City of Sullivan,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said.
Construction is expected to begin in 2020.
