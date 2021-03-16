City of Marshall will not buy Velsicol property

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Marshall, Illinois Mayor John Trefz has decided not to buy the Velsicol property.

The property in question is 270-acres off of Illinois Route 1.

The mayor decided not to buy the property due to a lack of support from the city council.

The site underwent remediation to cover chemicals that may endanger groundwater and soil.

Velsicol offered to accept liability to the EPA for past actions.

Councilman Warren LeFever says the city is in no position to spend more than $1 million the land would cost.

Mayor Trefz says Velsicol will now sell the land to Bryan Poynter of Cushman Wakefield.