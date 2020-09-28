City of Marshall opens registration for Scarecrow contest

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The cooler weather has it feeling like fall outside, and you may be ready to do some decorating. The City of Marshall, Illinois sure is.
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Scarecrow Decorating Contest.
Businesses, organizations, families, and individuals can participate.
They can be big or small, silly or serious. It's whatever you can dream up.
Registration for the contest ends on October 26.
Voting will be people's choice style, by the number of likes the pictures receive on Facebook.
