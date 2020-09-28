Clear
City of Marshall opens registration for Scarecrow contest

The cooler weather has it feeling like fall outside, and you may be ready to do some decorating. The City of Marshall, Illinois sure is.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 2:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The cooler weather has it feeling like fall outside, and you may be ready to do some decorating. The City of Marshall, Illinois sure is.

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

Businesses, organizations, families, and individuals can participate.

They can be big or small, silly or serious. It's whatever you can dream up.

Registration for the contest ends on October 26.

Voting will be people's choice style, by the number of likes the pictures receive on Facebook.

2020 SCARECROW CONTEST The Marshall Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to begin submissions to the 2020 Scarecrow contest....

Posted by Marshall Area Chamber Commerce on Monday, September 28, 2020

