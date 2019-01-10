City of Marshall looking to bring in more of the iconic lion statues to town

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois community is looking to bring in more of its iconic lion statues.

The Marshall, Illinois Chamber of Commerce is making another order of the statues.

There are currently 27.

Organizers say many community members have reached out for more.

Gaslight Art Colony and Mel's Body Shop are once again working on the project.

If you are interested, you have until March 1st to place your order.

Gaslight will work with you to create the design you want.

It will cost you $2,500 for a custom statue.

It takes several weeks for the lion to be created and shipped.

If you are interested in placing an order call the chamber of commerce at (217) 826-2034.