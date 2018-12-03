City of Clinton warning residents about partially collapsed building

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Clinton is warning people about a partially collapsed building.
The building is on South Main Street.
Our crews were not able to see much of the damage, but the city says officials learned about a collapse in the roof, or in the back of the building.
The city said this is a safety precaution.
The barricades will be in place until further notice.
