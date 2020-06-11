City of Brazil to gets grant, how it will help families impacted by COVID-19

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Residents of Brazil will have something to look forward to this weekend.

The city was awarded a $75,000 dollar grant, that will go to families impacted by COVID-19.

The money will go towards canned goods and hygiene products.

Other items like ground beef, will come directly from local farms.

At the distribution, families will receive boxes that will contain roughly 95 items.

Mayor Brian Wyndham tells us that this distribution will not only support local businesses but provide long-term meals for families in need.

"It's going to have a lot of impacts. It's not going to just feed someone for the day, that's not the design of this. It's to feed them for an extended period of time and have groceries so I'm kinda excited about that, it's a large distribution," said Wyndham.

The distribution will happen over the course of 4 different days.

June 13th, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

June 27th, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

July 11th, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

July 25th, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Pick-up will take place at the First Christian Church. The only thing you will need is an I.D. to prove your residence within the county.