City of Brazil meets fundraising goal for new K-9 officer

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Brazil says the community has helped reach a fundraising goal to add a K-9 officer to the city police department.

Earlier this summer, the police department started a $20,000 fundraising campaign. The department's last K-9 officer and its handler moved to another department.

City leaders say several community members donated. Local businessman Greg Gibson and his family donated the remaining $17,500 to quickly meet the fundraising goal.

“We are grateful for all those who contributed to this program, and especially grateful for the Gibson family and their dedication to our community and its safety,” states Mayor Brian Wyndham.

The City Police Department is currently searching for the perfect addition to the squad. Patrolman Chandler Damon is in charge of the project. The City expects to welcome the K-9 officially to the squad in September.

The pair will begin a 6-week training course beginning mid-August. The money will help cover the cost of the training, as well as outfit police vehicles with a kennel and the necessary equipment.

“There are so many benefits of having a dog on the squad,” states Damon. “It not only creates a safer work environment for our officers, but it creates an added level of safety and security for our community and its citizens. Our department is thankful for the opportunity to offer this program for our City.”

The fundraising campaign is still active. City leaders hope to use the additional money to help fund additional K-9s, veterinary services, food, kennels, etc.

Damon says Ali Brown with AJB Designs created the new logo for BPDK9. A meet and greet for the newest member will be held upon his return from training.