City may appeal merit commission’s decision for firefighter

News 10 requested the fire department's report into a Terre Haute firefighter's conduct, after his arrest on child molestation charges. The city responded Friday with a heavily redacted copy of the report.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute City Attorney says the city is looking at possibly appealing Thursday’s decision by the Terre Haute Merit Commission regarding firefighter, Rodger Plunkett, II.

City Attorney Eddie Felling said he’s very disappointed in the decision to suspend Plunkett for one year without pay. It was a three to one decision by the Fire Merit Commission. Felling added the city is exploring all options for an appeal. Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said he wanted Plunkett to be terminated from the city’s fire department. Fisher said this was based on possible violations of the fire department’s rules and regulations, and for conduct unbecoming of a firefighter.

This is one of three completely reacted pages of the report provided to News 10 by the city.

PREVIOUS STORY | TERRE HAUTE FIREFIGHTER CHARGED WITH CHILD MOLESTATION HAS BEEN SUSPENDED WITHOUT PAY

News 10 requested a copy of the report from the fire department’s investigation into Plunkett’s conduct. The department started looking into Plunkett after he was arrested on child molestation charges.

We received a heavily redacted copy of the report Friday afternoon. The merit commission based Plunkett’s discipline on only part of the fire department’s report, and according to city attorney's office, they can only release those parts of the report. The city attorney's office told us the parts where the merit commission didn’t find wrongdoing were redacted.

Felling explained the city sent us a redacted report at the recommendation of the state’s Public Access Counselor’s Office. Any allegations where the board did not take action become a part of Plunkett’s employment record, which is confidential to public document requests.

