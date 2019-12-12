City leaders to revisit the idea of allowing residents to keep chickens on their property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Thursday evening, City Council will revisit the idea of allowing residents to keep chickens on their property.

We told you about the chicken ordinance, weeks ago. It's a topic that a special committee has been working on for some time now.

The ordinance would allow for chickens to be kept within the city limits of Terre Haute. Animal regulations, applications for a chicken flock license, standards for maintaining the chickens, and fees are just a few of the topics covered on the five-page ordinance.

During last week's meeting, community members took to the podium to share their thoughts.

Some tell News 10 they're for the idea and others have concerns about the change to animal control.

No vote has been made on this yet, however, we may see more progress after the meeting.

It will be held at 6 p.m. in City Hall.