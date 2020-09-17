City leaders say big projects could help bring small businesses to town

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Those job losses have been felt in the Wabash Valley.

Terre Haute leaders hope big projects could bring a spark back to the city.

We spoke with Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

She said major projects like the casino and convention center could serve as bright light is at the end of a long tunnel.

Craig said the pandemic has left many businesses in Terre Haute broken, especially places like restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Despite all the hardships, Craig said the projects should bring tourism back to town, and with that, revenue and much needed jobs.

"It's going to get people to kind of restore that consumer confidence and get people to eat out again get people to socializing again, yes we're going to have to make some changes as to how that happens and make sure it's done in safe ways," said Craig.

We also spoke with a business owner who's looking to open soon.

Kris Kraut is co-owner of the new Federal Coffee and Fine Foods in downtown Terre Haute. The coffee shop neighbors what will be the convention center.

"It does feel kind of crazy to open a business during a pandemic," said Kraut. "This hit on us was tough but we know as this all kind of pumps back in and we have people visiting downtown grabbing we know that we should be better off when it's all said and done," said Kraut.

He's hoping to open his business by the end of the month.