City leaders lay out plans for adjusted Fourth of July celebration in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - To see the fireworks folks in Vincennes will have to look toward Vincennes Lincoln high school. That's on the southeast side of town. City leaders say this is one of the highest elevations in town. They hope this means most folks will be able to watch from their yards. Most importantly this will keep the large crowds to a minimum and help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, tree cover and distance may cause problems for some residents. Mayor Joe Yochum says folks can come park at the high school if they aren't able to see the display. He asks that folks stay with their cars and keep social distance at all times.

This year's display looks to be about half the length as years past.

Yochum says, "I know people can come out, park on some of the other parking lots out on the other side of town. It gives them the opportunity to stay with family members with their vehicle and watch the fireworks and be safe."