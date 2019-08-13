City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A local park could be making changes to the pool in the near future.

City leaders in Brazil are considering replacing the Forest Park pool with a splash pad.

They said they're considering the idea of a splash pad because it would save money and also allow the splash pad to stay open longer than the pool.

It would save money because splash pads do not require lifeguard staffing.

Some in the community said something like this could be beneficial to several families in the area.

Briana Bowling brings her son to play at Forest Park.

She said she doesn't go to the pool often, but upgrading the pool to a splash pad could change her mind.

"There's nothing to do around town with babies or younger kids. Basically, it would be an attraction for other towns as well," said Bowling.

Bowling said adding a splash pad would give more opportunities for families.

She said she tends to stay away from the Forest Park pool, simply because there are too many people for young kids to be around.

"Friends houses and people that we know that have pools because it's so overcrowded. It's the only thing to do in town in the summer, so it's packed usually," said Bowling.

Those who are looking into the idea said it could help save money in the long run.

"We had a lot of issues I mean financially. A lot more than what we're normally dealing with when we open. Everybody has started going to this splash pad. They're cheaper to operate. Our parks department I mean we don't have a big budget, so we're trying to look into the future and keep costs down for us," said Marv Moon, Brazil Park Superintendent.

Public opinion plays a role in making this decision.

That's why it's important to hear from you at home.

"Honestly they don't really ask our opinion on many things, or what gets done with the town. It's nice that they're asking. We at least get a say in something that involves our kids and help improve the town," said Bowling.

The pool will re-open again next year as normally scheduled.

If you'd like to give your input on the idea of replacing it with a splash pad, you can contact the mayor's office or parks department directly.