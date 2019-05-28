City holds public meeting to discuss the future of Brittlebank Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to expand its pickleball courts.
On Monday, during a special call meeting, park officials discussed a $400,000 federally funded land and water conservation grant.
That money would be used for the construction of additional pickleball courts, parking, and restrooms.
See a map of the proposed expansion below.
