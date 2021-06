TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city crews are still working on getting a handle on a sinkhole.

We first told you about the sinkhole on Monday near 4th Street and 6th Avenue in Terre Haute. That's near Union Hospital.

On Tuesday, we learned a waste-water crew was on-site cleaning the line in the hole.

The goal was to place a camera inside the line. This will help them identify what caused the issue.

They will start repairs when the cause and location are determined.