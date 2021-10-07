City, county officials react to casino developments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials say bringing a casino to Terre Haute is a tremendous opportunity.

Four groups could potentially build a casino in the area and city officials say, we really cannot go wrong.

Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris says, it has been a long time coming.

"The whole community's a bit on their heels because all these things were in the works to happen, and we were probably supposed to have a casino coming out of the ground by now," said Morris.

Terre Haute City Council president Earl Elliott says people want this casino because it will bring jobs and income to the city.

He says they expect 750 new jobs and around 3,000 tourists a day.

In his eyes, this could only mean a stronger economy.

"I firmly believe that that'll lead to other growth in the area, where the casino is. More, more restaurants, more things to do, more opportunity," said Elliott.

As far as how long it could take to get the casino built.

Councilman Elliott told me one company told him it could be about 14 months from that November 17th decision date.

He did say, however, that with supply chain shortages it may end up taking a little bit longer.