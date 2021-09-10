City council legislation to bring 130 jobs to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New employment opportunities are coming to Terre Haute.

This comes after the city council voted to pass an economic revitalization resolution.

This program has been something that has shown up on the agenda for several weeks now.

News 10 was here at city hall for the city council meeting, where they passed a new resolution.

It involves bringing in new jobs to the city.

CHI Manufacturing is a company that works with metal.

They are bringing 130 new jobs to Terre Haute because this resolution passed.

These news jobs are going to pay workers 21 dollars per hour.

Cheryl Loudermilk is a Terre Haute city councilwoman representing District 3.

She proposed this resolution and says this opportunity cannot be passed up.

"In economic times like it is...I'm quite excited that there's a company wanting to come in, locate to Terre Haute," said Loudermilk.

Loudermilk says without the business, there would be no income.

That is where things stand right now.

She says in three to four months when CHI is here, that will start a profitable process.

"For this business, we are not getting those taxes right now for that anyway, because that business is not here, so we're not gaining anything right now," said Loudermilk.

With a 10-year tax abatement, CHI will pay more taxes each year, until the end of year 10 where they will pay full taxes to the city.

That could not only benefit the city, but Loudermilk says, taxpayers as well.

"Hopefully that would reduce taxes and also be able to make and help the city, you know, bring more things to the community," said Loudermilk.

With the resolution approved, Loudermilk says opportunities for growth are on the horizon.

This is something she says she has been looking forward to since the resolution came about.

"I'm just really excited, I'm excited about the opportunity to have the opportunity for a new business to come to Terre Haute," said Loudermilk.

These changes are expected to come rather quickly.

CHI is located in Illinois about 60 miles from Terre Haute.

They say this is part of its several-million dollar expansion project.

We asked representatives from the company to speak with us.

They declined.