City council could soon take up rezoning vote for the proposed Vigo County jail site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city leaders could soon vote to rezone the property for a new Vigo County Jail.

That's according to court documents recently filed in the jail lawsuit.

In May, Vigo County signed a purchase agreement for the property that was once Stu's Golf Course - behind Honey Creek Mall.

That property needs to be rezoned so the jail can be built there.

The area planning commission will make a recommendation on the petition at its meeting on July 2.

The city council must hear the petition twice.

That will likely happen July 11 and August 1.