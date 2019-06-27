TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city leaders could soon vote to rezone the property for a new Vigo County Jail.
That's according to court documents recently filed in the jail lawsuit.
In May, Vigo County signed a purchase agreement for the property that was once Stu's Golf Course - behind Honey Creek Mall.
That property needs to be rezoned so the jail can be built there.
The area planning commission will make a recommendation on the petition at its meeting on July 2.
The city council must hear the petition twice.
That will likely happen July 11 and August 1.
Related Content
- City council could soon take up rezoning vote for the proposed Vigo County jail site
- Council votes to table vote on rezoning near Deming Park
- Vigo County Council could vote on income tax increase for proposed new jail on Tuesday
- County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site
- Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail
- Council approves rezoning for future condos
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Attorney Handling Jail Rezoning Request Abruptly Retires
- Vigo county council takes next steps towards a new jail
- After nearly five hours, Vigo County Council votes to increase income tax to fund new jail
Scroll for more content...