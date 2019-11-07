City council approves rezoning for Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city leaders signed off on some improvement projects on Thursday night.
After a brief meeting - the city council approved all agenda items.
One of those items including funding and rezoning for the Terre Haute Police Department.
The department received $92,000 from the Annie and Oakley Foundation to buy ballistic tactical vests.
Another $6,000 was donated as part of the 2019 Drug Free Community Fund Grant. That money will be used by the Drug Task Force.
City leaders approved a significant amount of funding to go toward the demolition of buildings that have been deemed unsafe.
They also approved rezoning property on Margaret Avenue for a new medical clinic.
