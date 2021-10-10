City of Terre Haute hosts city-wide cleanup event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) One local city in the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help beautify the area!

On Saturday, the City of Terre Haute along with Keep Terre Haute Beautiful and Republic Services, hosted a city-wide cleanup event.

35 different groups dispersed all over town to help the environment and make a positive difference in their local neighborhoods. This included picking up debris, litter, piles of brush, loose trash, among many other things.

Organizers say 20 tons of trash were collected in just four short hours.

Mayor Duke Bennett was just one of many locals helping out this weekend. He says this is a huge way for the community to make Terre Haute a better place.



"The whole purpose is to make the city look great," he said. "As we get the casino open and the convention center over the next couple of years, there's going to be a million new people coming every year to Terre Haute, so it's all about making it look good and being proud of our community."

There will be another city-wide cleanup event for Terre Haute residents next spring.