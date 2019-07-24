City and county workers take part in high voltage safety demonstration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Working around high electricity can be dangerous.
That's why Duke Energy met with nearly 100 Vigo County and Terre Haute city workers.
The company held a high voltage safety demonstration on Wednesday morning.
Workers from the Terre Haute Street Department, County Highway Department, Wastewater Department, and the city's Park's Department learned how to stay safe on the job.
The goal of the event is to keep workers safe.
