City and County office restrictions

Clay City

In an effort to protect citizens and employees, the Clay City Town Hall will be closed to the public, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The Town of Clay City will not be accepting in-person utility payments at Town Hall.

In keeping with mitigation strategies outlined by the United States Centers for Disease Control designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious viruses, the town is encouraging all its utility customers to utilize an alternative payment option.

Utility Billing customers may choose to pay their water bills: *By check of money order mailed to our office. *At Clay City First Financial Bank. *By using our attended drop box in the door of the Clerk Treasurer office. If you are paying with cash, it is recommended that you pay at the Clay City First Financial Bank branch. If you drop cash off in the drop box, please include your address so that I can mail you your receipt.

For payments dropped off in the drop box, please make sure your customer number is included. I will still be in the office working

to answer the phone or emails, should you have any questions. Thank you, Karla Pipes Clay City Town Clerk-Treasurer