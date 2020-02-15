City and County council members on hot seat for special Crackerbarrel session.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- County leaders on one side, and city leaders on the other.

Organizers said this was the first joint meeting held in a long time.

Terre Haute City and Vigo County leaders in the hot seat for this city-county Crackerbarrel session at the Vigo County Public Library.

On Saturday, the meeting time was more convenient for some people like Andrew Connor.

"It's tough during the week or in the evenings to come to some of those public meetings. It's great to see officials from both Terre Haute and Vigo County in kind of the same room addressing the same questions and talking with each other as well as citizens," said Connor.

Connor and others at this meeting said they want to see Terre Haute look much better.

They offered ideas like having more trash clean up days, and expressed a desire to rebuild neighborhoods.

The local leaders were all ears.

"Those people still have a voice and we still wanna hear it," said City Council member Tammy Boland.

She said everything that happens in the city matters just as much as it does in the county.

That's why it's important everyone has an ear to what's going on.

"When we sit down in the same room and we talk about those things they may not be able to get a vote on that elected official but we do represent all of them and we at least should be cognizant," said Boland.

Conner said having the time to speak face to face with both groups of leaders lets him know his community is headed in the right direction.

"This is encouraging to see local officials engaged and talking about the future talking about people's concerns and dreams for the community," said Connor.

This meeting is separate from the legislative Crackerbarrels also hosted by the library.

The League of Women Voters organizes those meetings.

The next one is March 7th.

City and County leaders said they hope to have another meeting together soon.