VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) The city of Vincennes is offering residents a chance to get rid of big items and clean up!

A city-wide large item disposal day is set for June 20th from 8 am to 11:30 am.

Vincennes residents can take their large, unwanted items to Republic Services at 2706 North Second Street.

Republic will get rid of these items for free.

Things like furniture, mattresses, carpeting and appliances not containing toxic materials.

A photo ID will be required to prove your residency.