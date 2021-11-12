This local contractor could have his license revoked by the city following scam claims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New's 10 first investigated the claims of home improvement fraud back in July.

From that investigation, we were able to find multiple people who had hired Karl Phillips and his company K and M Home Improvement, and they all had similar stories.

Many of the people who hired Phillips say they paid him up front, but after months of the job not being completed and several ignored calls and messages, they were left with unfinished projects.

LINK | News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

"We fought with his insurance company. They only gave us $10,000 back," said Shari Manning, one of the people who hired Phillips.

After the story originally aired, several people reached out to New's 10 wondering what they could do if they had also been scammed. One victim took legal action.

"October 25 was the court date. We were finally able to go and get a judgment against not only him, but his insurance company," said Walter Wilderman, another victim of home improvement fraud.

Thanks to these victims stepping forward with their stories, Terre Haute will be holding a public meeting at 9:00 A.M. on December 13 at City Hall.

At the meeting, they will discuss whether or not they should revoke his contractor's licenses. Anyone who has been impacted by Karl's home improvement fraud is welcome to join and encouraged to bring any proof of fraud they have.