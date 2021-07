TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- You may be noticing some improvements to the City Hall parking lot.

The city is redoing the parking lot.

Leaders tell us all of the stormwater was going directly in the sewer system.

They say these two things should be separate.

The project will also move transformers and overhead utilities and put them in the ground.

The Mayor of Terre Haute says that the parking lot needed to be improved for a very long time.

The project will be completed by the fall.