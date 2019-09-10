Clear

Citizens of Action to host mayoral forum

Citizens of Action to host first Mayoral Forum.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Tuesday evening, the Citizens of Action will host the first Mayoral Forum at Booker T. Washington Community Center. The forum begins at 7 p.m.

Here's a chance for you to speak directly with the candidates running for Mayor!

Some of the topics surround education, economic development, and employment.

Questions will begin from the committee and then the public is encouraged to ask prepared questions. There will be two questions per topic.

Your questions may be directed at one candidate or all. Each candidate will have one minute to respond.

These are the current candidates running for Mayor:

  • Current Mayor, Duke Bennett, a Republican looking to be re-elected to a 4th term.
  • City Councilman Karrum Nasser, a Democratic candidate.
  • Pat Goodwin, an Independent candidate.
  • Shane Meehan, an Independent candidate.

We were told all will be in attendance except Meehan.

If you can't make it this time there will be another meeting on October 2nd at the Indiana Theater at 6:30 p.m.

