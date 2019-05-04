Cinco De Mayo celebrations are underway across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Cinco De Mayo is almost here, and community members are taking to the streets to celebrate.

The New Life Church hosted a Hispanic street fest Saturday to celebrate Hispanic culture.

Those that stopped by the festival got to enjoy food and free giveaways.

Organizers said they want to make everyone in the community feel welcome, no matter their first language.

"To let them know that it's okay to be different and that we welcome them, and that there is a place for them in Terre Haute, Brazil and Seelyville where they can just be who they are," said Roberta Escobar.

If you're interested in joining the group, Neuva Vida meets every Sunday at 3 p.m.