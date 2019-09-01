Clear

Climbing Cafe almost ready to open in Terre Haute

Work at the Climbing Cafe has been going on all summer, and it could be ready to open Monday.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 6:51 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 9:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on a new business near Top Guns in Terre Haute is almost done.

Work at the Climbing Cafe has been going on all summer.

Owners said part of the business could be ready Monday.

It will allow rock climbing enthusiasts to do some indoor climbing.

Work is still being done on the cafe side.

Owners told News 10 on Friday, the plan is to have the rock climbing portion of the business open Monday.

They said it's a place the whole family can come out and enjoy some fun.

"We want an environment that is very family friendly that is going to teach a lot of new people to climb, and we'll have delicious coffee over there. some healthy smoothies that are fresh blended right in front of you. A couple of sand which options, and of course the climbing that you see behind me," said Sam Morgan, Owner.

The Climbing Cafe is located on South 7th Street in Vigo County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bicknell opens time capsule from 1969

Image

Climbing Café nears completion

Image

Celebrating Labor Day

Image

Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

Image

Many attend Little Italy Festival

Image

Indiana Military Museum commemorates 74 years since end of WWII

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire