Climbing Cafe almost ready to open in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on a new business near Top Guns in Terre Haute is almost done.

Work at the Climbing Cafe has been going on all summer.

Owners said part of the business could be ready Monday.

It will allow rock climbing enthusiasts to do some indoor climbing.

Work is still being done on the cafe side.

Owners told News 10 on Friday, the plan is to have the rock climbing portion of the business open Monday.

They said it's a place the whole family can come out and enjoy some fun.

"We want an environment that is very family friendly that is going to teach a lot of new people to climb, and we'll have delicious coffee over there. some healthy smoothies that are fresh blended right in front of you. A couple of sand which options, and of course the climbing that you see behind me," said Sam Morgan, Owner.

The Climbing Cafe is located on South 7th Street in Vigo County.