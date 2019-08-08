Cicada Season Begins

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sound of a cicada is their most recognizable trait.

However, there are actually two different species of cicadas.

The ones that we are hearing right now are the annual cicadas. They come out each year.

They are also sometimes referred to as the "dog day cicada" because they come out in the dog days of summer.

The other ones you may be thinking of are the 17 year cicadas. We aren't due to see those again until 2021.

The ones we are seeing right now are a black, or green color, and the males are the ones that make the noise you hear.

You'll likely hear them the most at night, especially as the sun is going down, or as it is rising in the morning.

These annual cicadas are generally harmless, and they only survive for about a month out of the summer.

Remember, these are not locusts. Those are a member of the grasshopper family, and do not fly.

Cicadas have wings, and you can usually find them climbing out of holes in the ground, and up the trunks of trees.