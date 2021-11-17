Churchill Downs selected as Terre Haute's casino operator - here's what they have planned

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission made its selection for a casino operator in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

The commission's decision to select Churchill Downs happened just before 6:30 P.M.

Churchill Downs was one of four applicants vying for the position to operate a casino in the county.

The other three were Full House Resorts, Premier Gaming and Hard Rock. Hard Rock was the venture backed by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson and many city and county leaders.

In the first round of voting, the gaming commission eliminated Hard Rock and Premier Gaming.

What needs to happen now?

The gaming commission awarded Churchill Downs a certificate of suitability. That allows the company the opportunity to move forward with most of the steps necessary to establish its casino.

Before that can happen, the situation involving Greg Gibson's Lucy Luck has to be resolved first.

Lucy Luck and the settlement

On Monday's agenda - a settlement with Lucy Luck Gaming, the company is appealing the gaming commission's decision not to renew their gaming license for a Terre Haute casino.

LINK | Indiana Gaming Commission rejects Lucy Luck's settlement offer following casino license denial

The commission met virtually and rejected a settlement offer from Lucy Luck.

This is after the gaming commission denied Lucy Luck's request to renew its gaming license on June 24. That prompted Lucy Luck to file an appeal.

What does Churchill Downs have planned?

Churchill Downs plans to build a facility with a hotel called Queen of Terre Haute. Their plans say it will have around 56,400 square feet of gaming. It is expected to accommodate around 840 guests at once. They currently plan to build on Honey Creek Drive, near the Haute City Center.

See their full proposal here.

Restaurants

Owners plan to include a steakhouse called "Four Cornered Steakhouse." This restaurant pays tribute to a track that used to be where ISU's Memorial Stadium sits now.

It mentions there will be several other restaurants included in the facility, including a casual dining restaurant and a coffee and sandwich shop.

By the numbers