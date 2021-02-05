Churches and agencies to team up and distribute hundreds of free food baskets Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local churches and agencies are teaming up to feed hundreds of families in need.

Volunteers will meet outside, in the parking lot, of Booker T. Washington Community Center. That's on 13th Street in Terre Haute.

It's hosted by First Free Will Baptist Church.

The goal is to give more than 500 baskets of healthy food to families. Baskets contain lean meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, multi-grain pasta, cereals, breads, water, milk, herbs and spices.

You can drive up from 9 - 11 a.m. Volunteers will load your food basket into your car.

Social distancing meaures will be in place.

A zip code and amount of family members must be provided during pickup.

For more information or to volunteer, contact First Free Will at cdmfree24@yahoo.com, or any participating church/agency.