Church to offer youth conference for teens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of teenagers will be in Terre Haute this weekend. It's for the first ever youth conference put on by Remnant Church.

Pastor Branden Norman invited more than 250 churches across the state. He wants all teenagers to join a weekend full of fun.

The conference theme is The Awakening.

We are talking about how we can rise up and awaken to making the right choices and do great things whether at other local churches or at school or at home. It's just going to be the rise of a generation that's going to wake up," Norman said.

The conference is this weekend, Septemeber 6th and 7th. It's free to anyone. You can find out more about scheduling information by going to the church's Facebook page.