Indiana churches welcome worshipers back inside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For several weeks, Sunday service has only been seen through a screen, but now, they're in person again.

Autumn Wood said it's a great feeling to be in her place of worship once again.

She's a member of the Bridge Church in Terre Haute.

Wood said it's been a long two and a half months.

"It's not the same online as it is being here in person. You know, I'm super grateful that I'm able to come to church today it's like the first best day of my life now," said Wood.

Things aren't back to normal just yet. Church leaders are being extra cautious and following state guidelines.

Some rows are empty to keep space between people.

You could find hand sanitizer and mask at nearly every corner.

"It's hard to preach to an empty sanctuary and we have to understand that this is not going anywhere," said Pastor of the church Billy Joe Henry.

He said the church is deep cleaned after every service. Just because the doors have opened back up, doesn't mean the pandemic is over.

"If you are in a place or you have a weakened immune system or you're over the age of 65 and you need to stay home, stay home you know we want to support that we want to encourage you we don't want you to take risks that you should be taking," said Henry.

The church also has extra seating outside in the lobby for social distancing.

Wood said she's just happy to be around people once again.

"The social distancing is ok, as long as I can be in the same as them it makes it all better," said Wood.

Religious services were deemed essential when the Illinois governor extended the stay-at-home order there.

Unlike Indiana, Illinois in-person services are limited to 10-people.