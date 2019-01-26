Church opens its doors to those seeking shelter from cold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the brutal cold air on its way, some people in the Wabash Valley are stepping up to help others without homes.

St. Benedict opened its doors to those seeking shelter from the cold Saturday morning. More than fifty people were invited inside for a hot breakfast.

Organizers say they've been offering meals like this for six years. They say there are many needy people in Terre Haute.

Breakfast organizer Carlos Montanez says, "I feel bad, sad about it. It's not supposed to be this way. We're supposed to be the richest country in the world and we still have poor people. It's not right."

Organizers say they are always looking for volunteers to help, especially during the winter months. If you’d like to get involved just contact the church.