Church offers fun the safe way during the spooky season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A drive-thru trunk or treat happened Sunday night.

This one happened at Northside community united methodist church.

Folks decorated their car trunks and even offered a scavenger hunt.

Every trick-or-treater got a treat bag filled with candy and other surprises.

The pastor says he's happy they didn't let COVID-19 cancel their Halloween fun.

"There's just a lot of activities families weren't able to do. So we thought it was important to still try to do something that people can go to in a safe way," said Pastor Clark Cowden.

Everyone was asked to wear masks and stay physically distanced.