Church offers free Thanksgiving meals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers across the Wabash Valley spent their Thanksgiving giving thanks and helping others.

Saint Patrick Church has been hosting the Ruthmarie Bauer Newport Thanksgiving Dinner for more than 40 years.

Volunteers say they served about the same number of people, in total, as past years but this year they made more deliveries than ever before. Between 900 and a thousand meals were sent out to people working this holiday or those who could not leave their home. Roughly 200 others were served at the church.

Volunteer Teresa Shaffer says, "This gives me a great opportunity to be grateful for all that I have and to be thankful that I'm able to be here with my entire family today, helping other people."

The dinner included all the traditional dishes like turkey, potatoes, green beans and lots of pie.